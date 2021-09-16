See All Nurse Practitioners in Redding, CA
Gretchen Melburg, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Gretchen Melburg, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Gretchen Melburg, FNP

Gretchen Melburg, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Sonoma State University, Masters Of Nursing, Nurse Practitioner.

Gretchen Melburg works at Pulse Clinical Medicine in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julie Winter, NP
Julie Winter, NP
4.5 (19)
View Profile
Patricia Hunt-Bradlyn, NP
Patricia Hunt-Bradlyn, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Melissa Daugaard, NP
Melissa Daugaard, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Gretchen Melburg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulse Clinical Medicine
    100 E Cypress Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 722-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Anxiety
Asthma
Acne
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gretchen Melburg?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Very thoughtful and professional
    Diane — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gretchen Melburg, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Gretchen Melburg, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gretchen Melburg to family and friends

    Gretchen Melburg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gretchen Melburg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gretchen Melburg, FNP.

    About Gretchen Melburg, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790066686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sonoma State University, Masters Of Nursing, Nurse Practitioner
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University Chico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gretchen Melburg, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Melburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gretchen Melburg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gretchen Melburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gretchen Melburg works at Pulse Clinical Medicine in Redding, CA. View the full address on Gretchen Melburg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Gretchen Melburg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Melburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Melburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Melburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gretchen Melburg, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.