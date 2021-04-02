Gretchen Natale, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Natale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gretchen Natale, LCSW
Overview
Gretchen Natale, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Tampa, FL.

Locations
Grow Therapy501 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
- 2 9000 Sheridan St Ste 110, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 701-7148
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional yet relaxed. Extremely easy to talk to but is clear in the advice and direction she gives.
About Gretchen Natale, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1316340326
Frequently Asked Questions
Gretchen Natale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gretchen Natale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Gretchen Natale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Natale.
