Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pound is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.
Dr. Pound works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
True Nature Healing Center9815 Carroll Canyon Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (619) 405-6719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pound?
Dr. Pound saved my life! She's not going to beat around the bush. When you ask her something (mentally health related) you are going to receive a professional answer. At first she was my damage control and suicide prevention therapist. After a few months, she became my healing and education therapist. Her office feels like a sanctuary. It's always clean and cozy. The atmosphere is inviting and I always feel welcome there. Before finding Dr. Pound I regularly ended up in some sterile, lifeless, space. Those offices made me feel watched or like I'm "Patient B-391". I never get that feeling talking to Dr. Pound. She really listens. Occasionally she'll type out a quick note or tell Lilly something. Her grounding techniques are solid. Don't be afraid to tell her that it's not working for you. She is more than willing to shift gears and try a different approach. Just give it a little time and if it doesn't work, she'll find you one that does. She can't help if you don't communicate!
About Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124229638
Education & Certifications
- Juvenile Hall, San Diego
- Alliant International University
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pound accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pound has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pound works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pound. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pound.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pound, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pound appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.