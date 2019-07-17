Dr. Gretta Homsi, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretta Homsi, OD is an Optometrist in Clearwater, FL.
Lenscrafters #84823902 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 726-3133
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Homsi was knowledgeable and took the time to answer all my questions in depth. She did so with a smile and enthusiasm for her profession. By the time I left, I pledged I would bring my family to see her from now on. She was awesome.
About Dr. Gretta Homsi, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225235575
Dr. Homsi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homsi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Homsi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homsi.
