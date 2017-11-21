Griff Gilbert, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Griff Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Griff Gilbert, MSW
Overview
Griff Gilbert, MSW is a Counselor in Boone, NC.
Griff Gilbert works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Assessment and Treatment Services, Inc.140 Appalachian St Ste E, Boone, NC 28607 Directions (828) 288-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashe Memorial Hospital
- Caldwell Memorial Hospital
- Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge - Morganton
- Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Watauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Griff Gilbert?
Griff is professional and personable. He has earned my trust. He guides in a forward direction with patience and encouragement. 5 stars!
About Griff Gilbert, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1891878252
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Appalachian State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Griff Gilbert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Griff Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Griff Gilbert works at
3 patients have reviewed Griff Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Griff Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Griff Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Griff Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.