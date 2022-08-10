Griselda Cossio, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Griselda Cossio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Griselda Cossio, PA
Overview
Griselda Cossio, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Griselda Cossio works at
Locations
UTH Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 450-9900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing PA Cossio for several years and she has always been caring and thorough, patiently answers my questions, provides me with documentation of results of the visit and what I need to follow up on.
About Griselda Cossio, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1184811754
Frequently Asked Questions
Griselda Cossio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Griselda Cossio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Griselda Cossio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Griselda Cossio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Griselda Cossio.
