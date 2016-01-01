Grisell Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Grisell Ramirez, FNP
Overview of Grisell Ramirez, FNP
Grisell Ramirez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
Grisell Ramirez works at
Grisell Ramirez's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Agnes Care4770 W Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93722 Directions (559) 256-7990Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Grisell Ramirez?
About Grisell Ramirez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285987941
Frequently Asked Questions
Grisell Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Grisell Ramirez works at
Grisell Ramirez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Grisell Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grisell Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grisell Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.