Dr. Gurinder Bolina, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Gurinder Bolina, PSY.D is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL.
Dr. Bolina works at
Locations
Portrait Health Centers175 E Hawthorn Pkwy Ste 235, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 868-3435
GIFTS Psychological Services20 Crossroads Dr Ste 105, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (301) 404-2583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Gurinder Bolina, PSY.D
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1083841951
Frequently Asked Questions
