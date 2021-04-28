Overview

Dr. Gustavo Benejam, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Benejam works at Gustavo Benejam, Psy.D. in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.