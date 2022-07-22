Gwendell Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gwendell Kelley, APRN
Overview of Gwendell Kelley, APRN
Gwendell Kelley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Anderson, SC.
Gwendell Kelley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Gwendell Kelley's Office Locations
-
1
Med Central Health Resources Inc.3424 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 261-3022
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gwendell Kelley?
Mrs Kelley is very responsive and answers or returns calls in a timely manner. She takes time to get to know her patients and genuinely cares about all of her patients. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a health care provider for themselves or a family member
About Gwendell Kelley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194222539
Frequently Asked Questions
Gwendell Kelley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gwendell Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gwendell Kelley works at
6 patients have reviewed Gwendell Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gwendell Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gwendell Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gwendell Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.