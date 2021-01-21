See All Clinical Psychologists in Decatur, GA
Gwendolyn Childs, MA

Clinical Psychology
3.2 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Gwendolyn Childs, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in Decatur, GA. 

Gwendolyn Childs works at Apfh&h in Decatur, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apfh&h
    160 Clairemont Ave Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 498-2865
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jan 21, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Childs has been a great lige changing experience. She has a very unique way of communicating with you that soothes the mind for self awareness to assist you with getting yourself back on track. She's awesome!
    Kimberly Anderson-Williams — Jan 21, 2021
    About Gwendolyn Childs, MA

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639235799
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gwendolyn Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gwendolyn Childs works at Apfh&h in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Gwendolyn Childs’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Gwendolyn Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gwendolyn Childs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gwendolyn Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gwendolyn Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

