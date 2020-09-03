Gwendolyn Hendricks is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gwendolyn Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gwendolyn Hendricks
Offers telehealth
Overview of Gwendolyn Hendricks
Gwendolyn Hendricks is a Nurse Practitioner in Seguin, TX.
Gwendolyn Hendricks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Gwendolyn Hendricks' Office Locations
-
1
Daniel Okorodudu, MD - Seguin Clinic411 S King St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 484-4204
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gwendolyn Hendricks?
She’s the best. Caring and very thorough. I’m a recovering thyroid cancer patient who moved to New Braunfels in 2010. After many years of trying different endocrinologists, I finally found someone who was able to tweak my medications to get my numbers where they should be! Dr. Okurududu has moved to the DFW area, but I will definitely follow her to New Braunfels. Highly recommend.
About Gwendolyn Hendricks
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891225934
Frequently Asked Questions
Gwendolyn Hendricks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gwendolyn Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gwendolyn Hendricks works at
Gwendolyn Hendricks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gwendolyn Hendricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gwendolyn Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gwendolyn Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.