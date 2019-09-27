See All Nurse Midwives in Cheverly, MD
Gwendolyn Lee-Adams, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Gwendolyn Lee-Adams, CNM

Gwendolyn Lee-Adams, CNM is a Midwife in Cheverly, MD. 

Gwendolyn Lee-Adams works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD and Suitland, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gwendolyn Lee-Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273
  2. 2
    Christine Delima MD PA
    7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 260, Laurel, MD 20707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 497-9990
  3. 3
    Family Health and Wellness Center
    5001 Silver Hill Rd Ste 202, Suitland, MD 20746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273
  4. 4
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    3001 Hospital Dr # H401, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Gwendolyn Lee-Adams, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861530883
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gwendolyn Lee-Adams, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gwendolyn Lee-Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Gwendolyn Lee-Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Gwendolyn Lee-Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gwendolyn Lee-Adams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gwendolyn Lee-Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gwendolyn Lee-Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

