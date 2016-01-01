See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Gwendolyn Merchant, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gwendolyn Merchant, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Wilmington University.

Gwendolyn Merchant works at Oak Street Health Fern Rock in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Fern Rock
    1200 W Godfrey Ave # 3100, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7053

About Gwendolyn Merchant, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1578844601
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Wilmington University
