Ha Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Ha Pham, PA-C
Overview
Ha Pham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Ha Pham works at
Locations
Phoenix Skin Medical Surgical Group5056 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 604-9111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Ha Pham, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366777575
Frequently Asked Questions
Ha Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ha Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ha Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ha Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ha Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.