Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD
Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX.
Dr Christina R Chang & Associates II Optometrists PC7920 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 387-4134
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
What can i say to describe my experience?! Profesional, Kind, patient, Right on time and most of all undrestanding of my needs. Dr Karimi is the BEST!!! I will recommend all my friends to go and visit her even for a normal eye checkup . After all we need to take care of our eyes and she explain everything in a very simple term so even i could undrestand :) Thank you Dr Karimi for everything.
- Optometry
- English
- 1871742742
- The University Of Houston College Of Optometry
Dr. Karimi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karimi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karimi.
