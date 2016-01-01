Dr. Hal Frankel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hal Frankel, OD
Overview of Dr. Hal Frankel, OD
Dr. Hal Frankel, OD is an Optometrist in Bolingbrook, IL.
Dr. Frankel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frankel's Office Locations
-
1
Family Eye Care of Bolingbrook Ltd.310 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60490 Directions (630) 771-0600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
About Dr. Hal Frankel, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1336163120
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.