Dr. Haley Henrickson, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Ada, MN. 

Dr. Henrickson works at Essentia Health-Ada in Ada, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henrickson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Ada
    201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

About Dr. Haley Henrickson, DPT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1578236295
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Ada

