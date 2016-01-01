Dr. Haley Henrickson, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haley Henrickson, DPT
Overview of Dr. Haley Henrickson, DPT
Dr. Haley Henrickson, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Ada, MN.
Dr. Henrickson works at
Dr. Henrickson's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Ada201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henrickson?
About Dr. Haley Henrickson, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1578236295
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Ada
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henrickson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henrickson works at
Dr. Henrickson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henrickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henrickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henrickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.