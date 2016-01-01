Haley Vos accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Haley Vos, PA-C
Overview
Haley Vos, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portage, MI.
Haley Vos works at
Locations
-
1
ProMed Family Practice7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 324-8600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Haley Vos?
About Haley Vos, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1689128571
Frequently Asked Questions
Haley Vos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Haley Vos works at
Haley Vos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Haley Vos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Haley Vos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Haley Vos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.