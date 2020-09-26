Hamiyet Outzen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hamiyet Outzen, FNP
Offers telehealth
Hamiyet Outzen, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Alexandria, VA.
Inova Medical Group - Springfield6355 Walker Ln Ste 500, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 797-6970
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had some allergies bothering me, she is very knowledgeable and helped me with her prescription.
About Hamiyet Outzen, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558819144
Hamiyet Outzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
