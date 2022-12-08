See All Family Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Hana Ryan, AGPCNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hana Ryan, AGPCNP-BC

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Hana Ryan, AGPCNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

Hana Ryan works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hana Ryan?

    Dec 08, 2022
    Hana is a person in the medical profession that anyone could only be lucky to have as their doctor. My father had suffered from long standing digestive and urinary issues which a different doctor simply sent him home with a suggestion to use over the counter antacids before we saw Hana. Hana quickly understood that his issues were more serious and what was initially a 20 minute appointment turned into two hours of thorough tests. She listened carefully and asked many questions to help understand what could be causing so much pain. Her knowledge, dedication and thoroughness determined that blood work, CT scans, and other tests were needed to be completed promptly. The results of my fathers medical condition proved to be very serious and it was at this point that Hana was able to guide us to get an emergency hospital stay. Hana being a "Nurse Practitioner" should be given 10 stars for her dedication, knowledge and caring. I could only now wish my father saw her earlier.
    Bruce W — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hana Ryan, AGPCNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Hana Ryan, AGPCNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hana Ryan to family and friends

    Hana Ryan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hana Ryan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hana Ryan, AGPCNP-BC.

    About Hana Ryan, AGPCNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1033684428
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hana Ryan, AGPCNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hana Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hana Ryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Hana Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hana Ryan works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Hana Ryan’s profile.

    Hana Ryan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hana Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hana Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hana Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.