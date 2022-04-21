See All Chiropractors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Haney Armaly, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Haney Armaly, DC

Chiropractic
4.9 (49)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Haney Armaly, DC is a Chiropractor in Greenville, SC. They graduated from SHERMAN COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Armaly works at Dr. Haney Armaly in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Haney Armaly
    730 S Pleasantburg Dr Ste I, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 233-3434

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Head and Neck Pain
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Head and Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Armaly?

    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Armaly explains and give examples of why you need an adjustment. He goes the extra mile to explain the what and why while he's working on you. He wants to help heal you by suggesting exercises that can help all the way to what pillow you might need to sleep better. Today he showed me a simply exercise to calm my world and my mind for 5 minutes a day twice a day.
    Lynnepoo4u — Apr 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Haney Armaly, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Haney Armaly, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Armaly to family and friends

    Dr. Armaly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Armaly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Haney Armaly, DC.

    About Dr. Haney Armaly, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851482558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHERMAN COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haney Armaly, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armaly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armaly works at Dr. Haney Armaly in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Armaly’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Armaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armaly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Haney Armaly, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.