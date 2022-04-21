Dr. Haney Armaly, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haney Armaly, DC
Overview
Dr. Haney Armaly, DC is a Chiropractor in Greenville, SC. They graduated from SHERMAN COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Armaly works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Haney Armaly730 S Pleasantburg Dr Ste I, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 233-3434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armaly?
Dr. Armaly explains and give examples of why you need an adjustment. He goes the extra mile to explain the what and why while he's working on you. He wants to help heal you by suggesting exercises that can help all the way to what pillow you might need to sleep better. Today he showed me a simply exercise to calm my world and my mind for 5 minutes a day twice a day.
About Dr. Haney Armaly, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- 1851482558
Education & Certifications
- SHERMAN COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armaly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armaly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armaly works at
Dr. Armaly speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Armaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armaly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.