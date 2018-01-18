Hang Hoang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Hang Hoang, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Hang Hoang, NP
Hang Hoang, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Concord, NC.
Hang Hoang works at
Hang Hoang's Office Locations
Novant Health South Lake Ob.gyn.9955 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 316-1161
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and caring practitioner. My entire family sees her.
About Hang Hoang, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124404686
Frequently Asked Questions
Hang Hoang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hang Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hang Hoang works at
2 patients have reviewed Hang Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hang Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hang Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hang Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.