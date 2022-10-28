Hanh Cline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Hanh Cline
Hanh Cline is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA.
Womens Healthcare Assoc Redding2420 Sonoma St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-4455
After my 1st visit, I felt confident that she answered my medical issues. She's straitforward with gentleness & humor. She's great & wonderful!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538307970
Hanh Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
