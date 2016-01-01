See All Physicians Assistants in Covington, LA
Hannah Anzalone, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Hannah Anzalone, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Covington, LA. 

Hannah Anzalone works at Neurocare of Louisiana in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Care of Louisiana LLC
    648 Crestwood Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 805-2555
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

About Hannah Anzalone, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730793787
Frequently Asked Questions

Hannah Anzalone, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hannah Anzalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Hannah Anzalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hannah Anzalone works at Neurocare of Louisiana in Covington, LA. View the full address on Hannah Anzalone’s profile.

Hannah Anzalone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Anzalone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Anzalone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Anzalone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

