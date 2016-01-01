See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in China Grove, NC
Hannah Barnhardt, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hannah Barnhardt, FNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Hannah Barnhardt, FNP

Hannah Barnhardt, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in China Grove, NC. 

Hannah Barnhardt works at Novant Health Carolina Women's Health Associates - China Grove in China Grove, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Hannah Barnhardt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Carolina Women s Health Associates China Grove
    1955 S Us 29 Hwy, China Grove, NC 28023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 499-3163

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Hannah Barnhardt?

Photo: Hannah Barnhardt, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Hannah Barnhardt, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Hannah Barnhardt to family and friends

Hannah Barnhardt's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Hannah Barnhardt

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hannah Barnhardt, FNP.

About Hannah Barnhardt, FNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629619812
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Hannah Barnhardt, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hannah Barnhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Hannah Barnhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hannah Barnhardt works at Novant Health Carolina Women's Health Associates - China Grove in China Grove, NC. View the full address on Hannah Barnhardt’s profile.

Hannah Barnhardt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Barnhardt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Barnhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Barnhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.