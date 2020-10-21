Hannah Brugger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hannah Brugger, APRN
Overview of Hannah Brugger, APRN
Hannah Brugger, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hannah Brugger's Office Locations
- 1 3101 Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 268-9866
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hannah Brugger?
Hannah Brighter did an excellent intake exam and covered all my concerns, which I had plenty. It was my first visit, and I will return to her.
About Hannah Brugger, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578086773
Frequently Asked Questions
Hannah Brugger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hannah Brugger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Hannah Brugger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Brugger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Brugger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Brugger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.