Hannah Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hannah Campbell, ARNP
Overview of Hannah Campbell, ARNP
Hannah Campbell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sebring, FL.
Hannah Campbell works at
Hannah Campbell's Office Locations
Fabio Oliveros & Associates PA130 Medical Center Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (633) 260-2606
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Functions as THE endocrinologist for Highlands County. Definitely knows more about her practice area than the doctors in this area. I have a complicated disease called Hashimoto's. Local doctors do not understand it but Nurse Cambell does and has recommended changes in my meds that are greatly helping. In addition, she is extremely knowledgeable about illnesses in general for example: I recently developed blisters on my feet and legs. They would burst leaving sores. My doctors responded by Rxing antibiotic pills and creams. I had a routine appointment with Nurse Campbell. She looked at the sores, recognized it as "An Auto-imune Reaction to the CoVid-19 shot, and suggested an OTC antihystime. Tried it. It worked. No more sores.
About Hannah Campbell, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558509612
Frequently Asked Questions
Hannah Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Hannah Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.