Hannah McCabe, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Hannah McCabe, ARNP

Hannah McCabe, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Hannah McCabe works at CHI Franciscan Multispecialty Cancer Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Hannah McCabe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Northwest Integrative Medicine
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 115, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates Pt. Ruston
    5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Hannah McCabe, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1285918011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

