See All Dermatologists in Petal, MS
Hannah Price, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Hannah Price, PA-C

Dermatology
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview

Hannah Price, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Petal, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE.

Hannah Price works at Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Petal in Petal, MS with other offices in Hattiesburg, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Petal
    201 S Main St, Petal, MS 39465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 674-9707
  2. 2
    Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Hattiesburg
    102 E Hospital Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 674-9705

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Surgery
Acne Treatment
Acne
Acne Surgery
Acne Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Melanoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Care Regime Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hannah Price?

    Feb 10, 2022
    I went for the first visit and met Hannah. She was quick to diagnose the issue I was having and how to treat it. Even provided me with a new cream that will help control my skin condition. Very professional and easy to talk to….I would recommend her to anybody.
    Matt — Feb 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hannah Price, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Hannah Price, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hannah Price to family and friends

    Hannah Price's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hannah Price

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hannah Price, PA-C.

    About Hannah Price, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407354277
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hannah Price, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hannah Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hannah Price has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Hannah Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Hannah Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hannah Price, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.