Hannah Quarshie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hannah Quarshie, RN
Overview of Hannah Quarshie, RN
Hannah Quarshie, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Hannah Quarshie's Office Locations
- 1 2457 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30311 Directions (770) 545-6427
I would recommend Dr. Hannah. I bring some of my clients there. The atmosphere is very pleasant. She had a very good disposition with the clients. She is very patient. She definitely has my clients best interest at heart as evidence by her patience in taking the time to answer their questions, confidentiality, medication compliances, follow ups, etc. That alone says a LOT. Keep up the good work.
About Hannah Quarshie, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598222895
