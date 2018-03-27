Dr. Swallow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hannah Swallow, PHD
Dr. Hannah Swallow, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Edmond, OK.
- 1 920 S Boulevard Ste 103, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 414-1069
I, as the owner & operator of a tutoring academy, deal with many families who need help determining a diagnosis for their child. Dr. Swallow was spoken of highly by parents who’ve gone through this process before. Dr. Swallow was able to assist my own family as we evaluated my son. We are very grateful for her kindness, compassion, and knowledge.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912176181
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swallow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swallow.
