See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Angeles, CA
Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Hanouf Alahmari works at Psychotherapy Office of Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy Office of Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT
    1849 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 610, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 361-9895

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Burnout
Codependency
Anxiety
Burnout
Codependency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Burnout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Burnout
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Hanouf Alahmari?

Feb 22, 2021
Hanouf is a very knowledgeable therapist with an amazing education and experience background. She is very empathetic and respectful and does everything she can to help and support her clients. I highly recommend her as she’s been very helpful in all areas. She also writes amazing articles and does great workshops to help educate the community and inspire the readers.
GH — Feb 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Hanouf Alahmari to family and friends

Hanouf Alahmari's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Hanouf Alahmari

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT.

About Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033637848
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hanouf Alahmari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Hanouf Alahmari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hanouf Alahmari works at Psychotherapy Office of Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Hanouf Alahmari’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Hanouf Alahmari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hanouf Alahmari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hanouf Alahmari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hanouf Alahmari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.