Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT is accepting new patients.
Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT
Overview
Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Hanouf Alahmari works at
Locations
Psychotherapy Office of Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT1849 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 610, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 361-9895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hanouf Alahmari?
Hanouf is a very knowledgeable therapist with an amazing education and experience background. She is very empathetic and respectful and does everything she can to help and support her clients. I highly recommend her as she’s been very helpful in all areas. She also writes amazing articles and does great workshops to help educate the community and inspire the readers.
About Hanouf Alahmari, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Arabic
- 1033637848
Frequently Asked Questions
Hanouf Alahmari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hanouf Alahmari speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Hanouf Alahmari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hanouf Alahmari.
