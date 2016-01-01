Dr. Hanya Bluestone, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluestone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanya Bluestone, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hanya Bluestone, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Holden, MA. They graduated from Alliant International University.
Dr. Bluestone works at
Locations
-
1
Labyrinth Psychological Services, PC, Holden, MA800 Main St Ste 8, Holden, MA 01520 Directions (508) 797-7110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bluestone?
About Dr. Hanya Bluestone, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487693388
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School, Law and Psychiatry Program
- Alliant International University
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bluestone accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bluestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluestone works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluestone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluestone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.