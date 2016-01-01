Dr. Harel Papikian, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harel Papikian, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Harel Papikian, PSY.D is a Couples Counselor in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Couples Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Papikian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Sexual Recovery Institute822 S Robertson Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 713-6093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papikian?
About Dr. Harel Papikian, PSY.D
- Couples Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1194898999
Education & Certifications
- Julia Ann Singer Family Center
- Western Youth Services
- Florida Institute Of Technology
- Tel-Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papikian works at
Dr. Papikian speaks Hebrew and Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Papikian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papikian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.