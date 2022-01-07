See All Chiropractors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Harold Black, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Harold Black, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Ana, CA. 

Dr. Black works at Grand Chiropractic Inc in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Chiropractic Inc
    630 S Grand Ave Ste 105, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 835-1111
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 07, 2022
    I was having a severe sciatic problem, after a I was seen a different chiropractor a friend of recommend me Dr. Black. He made the difference He help me and because him I went back to my regular life. Now I go once in a while for a regular adjustment. I recommend Dr. Black
    María S. — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Harold Black, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619016490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Black, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at Grand Chiropractic Inc in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

