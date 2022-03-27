Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harold Kaplan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Harold Kaplan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vienna, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8308 Old Courthouse Rd Ste B, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 734-0341
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
At the time I called to get an appointment with Dr. Kaplan, I was in the midst of my 1st panic attack and Dr. Kaplan agreed to see me a few days later, even though he wasn't accepting new patients. This in itself shows Dr. Kaplan is a great person. I started seeing Dr. Kaplan regularly over the next few years and he helped me navigate the most challenging time in my life. His down to earth, realistic, and calming approach allowed me to put my situation into perspective and determine my own best path forward. I highly recommend Dr. Kaplan and am forever grateful for his guidance and listening ear when I was at my lowest point.
About Dr. Harold Kaplan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679574271
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.