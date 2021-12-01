Dr. Harout Khanjian, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harout Khanjian, OD
Dr. Harout Khanjian, OD is an Optometrist in Van Nuys, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Khanjian works at
California Eye Center - Van Nuys, CA14624 Sherman Way Ste 204, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 780-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Nice friendly people. I will recommend my friends and my family.
- Optometry
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- 1467878249
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Dr. Khanjian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanjian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanjian speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
