See All Family Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Harpreya Chumbar, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Harpreya Chumbar, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Harpreya Chumbar, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Harpreya Chumbar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Harpreya Chumbar?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Harpreya Chumbar, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Harpreya Chumbar, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Harpreya Chumbar to family and friends

    Harpreya Chumbar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Harpreya Chumbar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Harpreya Chumbar, FNP.

    About Harpreya Chumbar, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366979312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Samuel Merritt University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Harpreya Chumbar, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Harpreya Chumbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Harpreya Chumbar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Harpreya Chumbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Harpreya Chumbar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Harpreya Chumbar’s profile.

    Harpreya Chumbar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Harpreya Chumbar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Harpreya Chumbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Harpreya Chumbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.