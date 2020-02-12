See All Chiropractors in Modesto, CA
Dr. Harry Brown III, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Harry Brown III, DC is a Chiropractor in Modesto, CA. 

Dr. Brown III works at Gentle Chiropractic Center in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gentle Chiropractic Center
    162 E ORANGEBURG AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 522-7222

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Harry Brown III, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104969013
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harry Brown III, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brown III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brown III works at Gentle Chiropractic Center in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brown III’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

