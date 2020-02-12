Dr. Harry Brown III, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Brown III, DC
Overview
Dr. Harry Brown III, DC is a Chiropractor in Modesto, CA.
Locations
Gentle Chiropractic Center162 E ORANGEBURG AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 522-7222
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown has helped me more than the multiple md's I've been to over the last year. He is kind and attentive and took on my case with full dedication to making me pain free. I'm not quite there yet but so much better and fully expect to continue to improve under his care. Yay!
About Dr. Harry Brown III, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1104969013
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown III.
