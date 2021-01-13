Harry Cross, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Harry Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Harry Cross, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Harry Cross, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, NC.
Harry Cross works at
Locations
Eastern Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation LLC2245 Stantonsburg Rd Ste A, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 215-9294
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cross was the best sr I ever had. He didn't take no mess especially when it came to his job.. I respect that. Hated to find out he left.
About Harry Cross, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184690885
Frequently Asked Questions
Harry Cross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Harry Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Harry Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Harry Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Harry Cross.
