Harry Damus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Harry Damus, PSY
Overview
Harry Damus, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Harry Damus works at
Locations
Therapeutic Behavioral Assessment8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 306, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 274-0640
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Family oriented
About Harry Damus, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992935019
Frequently Asked Questions
Harry Damus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Harry Damus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Harry Damus.
