Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD
Overview
Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Worth, TX.
Locations
- 1 3509 Hulen St Bldg 2, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-8245
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Hap's on and off for many years. He has helped me live a much more happy, healthy, productive life. He has been a touch stone in times of stress. He has a calm countenance, and is caring and patient, yet he doesn't let you get away with nonsense. He is competent, not arrogant. I never have had to wait on him, he is the rare dr that respects your time! He employs no on-sight staff, it is a very private setting. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700887528
Frequently Asked Questions
