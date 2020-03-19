Dr. Linardos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Linardos, OD
Overview of Dr. Harry Linardos, OD
Dr. Harry Linardos, OD is an Optometrist in Longmont, CO.
Dr. Linardos' Office Locations
Vision Center 30-53702514 Main St, Longmont, CO 80504 Directions (303) 772-7334
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Linardos has been my doctor for over 5 years and I have never had a bad experience. I wouldn't be happy if I had to see anybody else.
About Dr. Harry Linardos, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linardos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Linardos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linardos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linardos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linardos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.