Harvey Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Harvey Bowers, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Harvey Bowers, PMHNP-BC
Harvey Bowers, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Harvey Bowers' Office Locations
- 1 56 EAST AVE, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 447-4141
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Harvey Bowers?
About Harvey Bowers, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649612243
Frequently Asked Questions
Harvey Bowers accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Harvey Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Harvey Bowers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Harvey Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Harvey Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Harvey Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.