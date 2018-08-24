Dr. Harvey Gewanter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gewanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Gewanter, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harvey Gewanter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baltimore, MD.
Harvey L. Gewanter, PhD & Associates, PA6918 Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 686-9800
I went to Dr. Gewanter for a psychological evaluation prior to weight loss surgery. This is an insurance requirement. From the very first call to schedule, it has been a hassle-free and pleasant experience. The wait for an appointment was short, especially in comparison to other providers. Dr. Gewanter was very prompt, and did not leave me waiting past appointment time. He is a very kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor. I highly recommend him evaluations and counseling.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255485546
Dr. Gewanter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gewanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gewanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gewanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gewanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gewanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.