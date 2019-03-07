Dr. Rapp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Rapp, PHD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Rapp, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Rapp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
R. Joan Oshinsky MD Phd PA5401 Twin Knolls Rd Ste 7, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 730-4442
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rapp?
He’s the best there is. He clearly enjoys what he does and has helped our family through several things. He cares about his patients and it shows. He is great with all age groups.
About Dr. Harvey Rapp, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689686768
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapp works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.