Hasmita Goklaney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hasmita Goklaney
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hasmita Goklaney is a Clinical Psychologist in Bakersfield, CA.
Hasmita Goklaney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Medical Psychiatric Services Inc. A Professional3409 Calloway Dr Unit 601, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 589-1200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hasmita Goklaney?
She’s sincerely been the calm in my storm. A solid foundation. I appreciate her professionalism, kindness, intelligence, and compassion.
About Hasmita Goklaney
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hindi
- 1609282094
Frequently Asked Questions
Hasmita Goklaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hasmita Goklaney works at
Hasmita Goklaney speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Hasmita Goklaney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hasmita Goklaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hasmita Goklaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hasmita Goklaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.