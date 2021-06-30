See All Physicians Assistants in Toms River, NJ
Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (96)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C

Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toms River, NJ. 

Hasnain Rangwala works at Schweiger Dermatology - Toms River in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Hasnain Rangwala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group- Toms River
    368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 201, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1799
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Toms River
    111 W Water St Ste 4, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dandruff
Dry Skin
Acne
Dandruff
Dry Skin

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669422820
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Johns University, NY - B.S.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hasnain Rangwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hasnain Rangwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hasnain Rangwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hasnain Rangwala works at Schweiger Dermatology - Toms River in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Hasnain Rangwala’s profile.

    96 patients have reviewed Hasnain Rangwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hasnain Rangwala.

