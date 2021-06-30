Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hasnain Rangwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C
Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toms River, NJ.
Hasnain Rangwala works at
Hasnain Rangwala's Office Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group- Toms River368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 201, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 653-1799Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Toms River111 W Water St Ste 4, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (469) 706-9230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Hasnain Rangwala after consulting more than 10 dermatologists/allergy specialists - no one could cure me of my complex conditions but Hasnain! His knowledge and patience in dealing with complex cases are simply excellent! Thank you, thank you, thank you Hasnain! Forever indebted to you for all your help... Samir Memon
About Hasnain Rangwala, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Johns University, NY - B.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Hasnain Rangwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hasnain Rangwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hasnain Rangwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hasnain Rangwala works at
96 patients have reviewed Hasnain Rangwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hasnain Rangwala.
