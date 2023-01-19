Hassan Allan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hassan Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hassan Allan, PA-C
Overview
Hassan Allan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Hassan Allan works at
Locations
Cape Fear Valley Behavioral Health Care711 Executive Pl, Fayetteville, NC 28305 Directions (910) 615-3700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best mental health provider I’ve had. Down to earth, efficient, and talks to me like a real person. Not afraid to say his doesn’t know the answer and will go above and beyond to find the answer if he doesn’t know.
About Hassan Allan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205231792
Frequently Asked Questions
Hassan Allan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hassan Allan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hassan Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Hassan Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hassan Allan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hassan Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hassan Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.